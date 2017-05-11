May 11, 2017
ONE STEP AHEAD OF THE JAILERMAN:
Comey's Firing Came as Investigators Stepped Up Russia Probe : FBI director had been providing updates to top members of the Senate Intelligence Committee (Shane Harris and Carol E. Lee, May 10, 2017, WSJ)
In the weeks before President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, a federal investigation into potential collusion between Trump associates and the Russian government was heating up, as Mr. Comey became increasingly occupied with the probe.Mr. Comey started receiving daily instead of weekly updates on the investigation, beginning at least three weeks ago, according to people with knowledge of the matter and the progress of the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe. Mr. Comey was concerned by information showing potential evidence of collusion, according to these people. [....]There currently are 11 congressional staff working on the Senate probe, a number that some lawmakers have said publicly isn't enough to handle the voluminous intelligence reporting and leads that have been generated by the Central Intelligence Agency and the National Security Agency.
