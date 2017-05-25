May 25, 2017
PORTRAIT IN CRAVEN:
Israel's parliament speaker says a proposal that Donald Trump would speak before the Knesset during his visit to Israel was scrapped over fears that the American president would be interrupted and heckled by some lawmakers. [...]
Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush addressed the Knesset during visits; Barack Obama opted to speak at a university. Trump delivered a speech across the street from parliament at Jerusalem's Israel Museum.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 25, 2017 6:34 PM