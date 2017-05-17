POOR TRICKY DICK....:

From my old vantage point of White House Counsel's office, I want to focus on two particular issues: Trump's White House contacts policy and the Take Care Clause.





First, these reports would confirm the President personally interfered with Department of Justice investigation function in a particular matter directly related to the President and his associates. That would be a gross violation of the longstanding, bipartisan White House policy prohibiting such political meddling. The Trump White House contacts policy articulates the purpose "to ensure that DOJ exercises its investigatory and prosecutorial functions free from the fact or appearance of improper political influence." The policy does specifically contemplate the President's rare need to contact Department of Justice officials about pending matters, but only in rare circumstances that would likely involve the president's need for intelligence about national security threats. That is not the case here. Moreover, as a matter of basic prudence and good political sense, White House lawyers would categorically counsel against putting the President in any position vulnerable to an accusation he violated the White House agency contacts policy.





Second, by interfering with a pending investigation of his campaign officials, business associates, and government appointees, the President would violate the Constitution. Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution requires that the President "Take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed." The President's obligations under the clause refer to a "law" to be "executed" "faithfully." As such, the President's Take Care obligations must meet the "law" at issue. Federal prosecutors and law enforcement officials derive law enforcement role from the President's constitutional Take Care Clause obligation. However, Congress created the Department, created the FBI, and established their investigative and prosecutorial responsibilities by means of legislation. Therefore, the President's constitutional obligations flow from the integrity of those functions as provided for by law, rather than the Department's position below the President on an organizational chart within the Executive Branch.