PAST HER SELL-BY DATE:

Hillary Clinton's inner circle is concerned that the "resistance" that cropped up in the wake of President Donald Trump's electoral win isn't embracing the failed Democratic Presidential candidate as their de facto leader.





As of late, Hillary has taken to marketing herself as the leader of the anti-Trump resistance, Tweeting about her defeat, haranguing Trump in public appearances and "persisting" despite her loss. It's clear from Clinton's Twitter feed, paid speeches, and comments that she wants to lead the mostly female opposition to Trump's policy agenda.





But according to sources close to Clinton's inner circle, she's yet again failing in her quest to win over motivated Democrats. POLITICO reports that her top aides are getting frustrated that they simply can't force progressives to adopt Clinton as their leader.