OUCH!:





When Cornyn questioned Yates' "authority to overrule the Office of Legal Counsel," she had a snappy response ready to fire. "Well," Yates said, "I was the attorney general of the United States."

Watch a portion of the exchange.





Probably not a great line of questioning when Donald already had to withdraw the order that the Judiciary found unconstitutional.



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 8, 2017 5:35 PM

