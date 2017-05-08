May 8, 2017

OUCH!:

This GOP senator tried to shame Sally Yates for opposing Trump's travel ban. She demolished him. (Becca Stanek, 5/08/17, The Week)

When Cornyn questioned Yates' "authority to overrule the Office of Legal Counsel," she had a snappy response ready to fire. "Well," Yates said, "I was the attorney general of the United States."

Probably not a great line of questioning when Donald already had to withdraw the order that the Judiciary found unconstitutional.

