May 8, 2017
OUCH!:
This GOP senator tried to shame Sally Yates for opposing Trump's travel ban. She demolished him. (Becca Stanek, 5/08/17, The Week)
When Cornyn questioned Yates' "authority to overrule the Office of Legal Counsel," she had a snappy response ready to fire. "Well," Yates said, "I was the attorney general of the United States."Watch a portion of the exchange.
Probably not a great line of questioning when Donald already had to withdraw the order that the Judiciary found unconstitutional.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 8, 2017 5:35 PM