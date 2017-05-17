May 17, 2017
ONLY DONALD COULD HAVE GOTTEN LESS VOTES THAN HILLARY:
Merkel's conservatives extend lead over Social Democrats: poll (Reuters, 5/17/17)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have extended their lead over the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) to 12 percentage points, a poll showed on Wednesday, almost four months before a federal election. [...]The conservatives upset the governing SPD in an election on Sunday in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state and a longtime SPD stronghold that is seen as an indicator of the national electoral mood.
