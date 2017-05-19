May 19, 2017
"OH, AND ANNE FRANK IS HIDING IN THE ATTIC...":
Trump Told Russians That Firing 'Nut Job' Comey Eased Pressure From Investigation (MATT APUZZO, MAGGIE HABERMAN and MATTHEW ROSENBERGMAY 19, 2017, NY Times)
President Trump told Russian officials in the Oval Office this month that firing the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, had relieved "great pressure" on him, according to a document summarizing the meeting."I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job," Mr. Trump said, according to the document, which was read to The New York Times by an American official. "I faced great pressure because of Russia. That's taken off."
Can he ever just shut up?
