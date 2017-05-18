May 18, 2017
OBSTRUCTION PURE AND SIMPLE:
McCaskill: Rosenstein Admitted He Knew Comey Would Be Fired Before Writing His Memo (David Rutz, May 18, 2017, Free Beacon)
Sen. Claire McCaskill (D., Mo.) said Thursday that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein admitted to senators that he knew FBI Director James Comey was going to be fired by President Trump before he wrote his recommendation for Comey's dismissal. [...]Trump later admitted himself that he was going to fire Comey regardless of any recommendation.
