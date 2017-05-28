OBAMA LITE:

Now half a year later, the Trump administration has proposed its first full budget, for the 2018 fiscal year. The budget proposal includes $603 billion for the Defense Department--an $18-billion increase over what President Barack Obama's administration had projected for 2018.





But there's no trace of candidate Trump's plan to expand the fleet. Instead, Trump is asking for just eight new ships, locking the Navy--at least for the next couple of years with this build rate--into a much more modest expansion to no more than 308 vessels. An expansion begun by Obama nearly a decade ago.





That's right. Unless something dramatic happens soon, Trump's navy will end looking a lot like Obama's navy.