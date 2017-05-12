May 12, 2017
OBAMA LITE:
Trump follows Obama's lead on natural gas exports (Amy Harder, 5/11/17, Axios)
With the China move, Trump is mostly doubling down on what President Obama got started. The Obama administration approved roughly two dozen natural-gas export applications to countries the U.S. doesn't have free-trade agreements with, according to Energy Department data. The Obama administration also rejiggered the federal review process in 2014 to make it go faster for most companies waiting for approval.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 12, 2017 5:33 AM