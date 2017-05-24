NOW THAT THE WHITE HOUSE HAS PROFESSIONALIZED IT AMATEURS CAN'T COMPETE:

An annual shin-kicking contest in the Cotswolds has been cancelled due to "dwindling numbers of attendees" and a lack of finance, it has been announced.





The sport has been practiced on Dover's Hill, near Chipping Campden, since 1612, and was due to be held on 2 June.





However, the organising committee said it had to cancel the event due to a struggle to recruit enough volunteers and insufficient funding.





Graham Greenall, chairman of the games, hopes it will take place again in 2018.





The 'Olimpick Games' were first held in Chipping Campden 400 years ago, with unusual sports including sack racing and tug of war.





Shin-kicking - which is the highlight of the spring bank holiday event - involves competitors kicking each other after stuffing their trouser legs with straw.











