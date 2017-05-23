NOTHING SO BECOMES THE AMERICAN PEOPLE...:





It was the kind of utterance that makes professional transcribers question their career choice:





" ... there is no collusion between certainly myself and my campaign, but I can always speak for myself -- and the Russians, zero."





When President Trump offered that response to a question at a press conference last week, it was the latest example of his tortured syntax, mid-thought changes of subject, and apparent trouble formulating complete sentences, let alone a coherent paragraph, in unscripted speech.





He was not always so linguistically challenged.





STAT reviewed decades of Trump's on-air interviews and compared them to Q&A sessions since his inauguration. The differences are striking and unmistakable.





Research has shown that changes in speaking style can result from cognitive decline. STAT therefore asked experts in neurolinguistics and cognitive assessment, as well as psychologists and psychiatrists, to compare Trump's speech from decades ago to that in 2017; they all agreed there had been a deterioration, and some said it could reflect changes in the health of Trump's brain.