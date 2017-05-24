IT USED TO BE HER TOWN TOO...:

The New Hampshire state bear biologist said on Tuesday he sees no other option but to capture and euthanize four bears -- a sow and three yearlings -- that have been roaming neighborhoods in the south of town in search of food. In the most recent incident, two of the bears got inside a home. [...]





Last Saturday evening, Terrence Welch said, he was walking along a trail in Mink Brook Nature Preserve and as he approached his home on Thompson Terrace he saw two of the yearlings come out of a sliding screen door onto the deck.





"They didn't scatter," Welch said, adding they were not in the house long and did not doing any damage. "In fact, one walked toward me. They are not really scared of anyone."





Welch said his wife, Marnie, their four children ages 3 to 9, a friend and two other children had seen the sow out front and retreated inside for safety.





About the same time he spotted the yearlings, Welch said, he called his wife to tell her of bears in house. He believes the noise of everyone coming inside at the other end of the house is what made the yearlings leave.





But apparently they weren't done. Once the family was in the house and closed the doors, Welch said, one of the yearlings tried to push the door open again.





Eventually, the bears reunited in front of the house, and slowly meandered toward Brook Road.