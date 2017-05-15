NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Planning for President Trump's upcoming trip to Israel descended into chaos Monday when a U.S. official reportedly told Israeli counterparts that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could not accompany the president on his visit to the Western Wall.





The American official suggested that the holy site is "not your territory. It's part of the West Bank," Israel's Channel 2 reported Monday.





The controversy erupted as Israel's right-wing government becomes increasingly nervous about Trump's inexperience and unique personality, his new peace push and his backing away from a campaign pledge to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.





"It's a Trump show. The rest are extras, including Prime Minister Netanyahu," Israelis involved in the discussions told Channel 2.