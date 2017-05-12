NEVER GO AGAINST THE FAMILY:

In a private dinner just a week after the election, James Comey refused to pledge his loyalty to US President Donald Trump, close confidants of the former FBI director told The New York Times in a Thursday report.





Comey instead promised Trump "honesty." Trump repeated the request, and Comey repeated his answer. When Trump then pressed for "honest loyalty," Comey told the president, "you will have that," said the associates, who told the newspaper they agreed to keep the story confidential while Comey was FBI director.