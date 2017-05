MYSTERY?:





President Trump is back on Twitter, and tonight he tweeted about an intriguing idea that's disconnected from pretty much all of the current Republican health care plans: he wants to "add more dollars" to health care.





In the absence of any alternative plan, the GOP is just going to shovel money at Obamacare.



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 29, 2017 6:01 AM

