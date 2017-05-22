May 22, 2017
MEANINGLESS ENOUGH TO BE LEGAL!:
Justice Department Narrows Scope Of 'Sanctuary Cities' Executive Order (Carrie Johnson, 5/22/17, NPR)
In the new memo, the attorney general defines the cities narrowly -- as places that "willfully refuse to comply" with federal law. Sessions also made clear the threats apply only to a modest pool of grants administered by the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security, not the entire stream of U.S. funding for states and localities.
He has to have gotten that law degree ion a cereal box.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 22, 2017 5:53 PM