MAYBE DON'T VOTE FOR THE GUY HELLBENT ON CRASHING THE JET?:





In case you've had the pleasure of forgetting, "The Flight 93 Election" was the title of a portentous essay, published last September under a Roman pseudonym in The Claremont Review of Books, that declared the stakes for the United States in 2016 thus: "Charge the cockpit or you die."





In the lurid imagination of the author -- it turned out to be Michael Anton, who now holds a senior job in the White House -- the American republic was Flight 93, a plane deliberately set on a course for destruction by liberals and their accomplices in the Republican establishment and the globalist "Davoisie." As for Donald Trump, Anton implied that he was the political equivalent of Todd Beamer, the heroic passenger who cried "Let's Roll" in a desperate bid for salvation.