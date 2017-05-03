MAY AS WELL JUST GO ALL-IN AND INCLUDE EVERYONE:

First there was Medicare, then Medicaid, and then Obamacare. Now we move to Trumpcare, or whatever it eventually is labeled, which seems to be turning into another big federal program to pay the bills for people with expensive illnesses.





House Republicans, trying to gather enough support to get their health care bill passed, keep adding pots of money to the proposal to pay the costs of people with high medical costs. The cash would likely go to "high-risk pools," which pay the expenses of the very sick so that insurance companies don't have to.