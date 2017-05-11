May 11, 2017
LIFE ON MARS:
Jeremy Corbyn's left-wing Labour manifesto leaked (Kate McCann, 11 MAY 2017, The Telegraph)
Jeremy Corbyn will take Britain back to the 1970s by nationalising industries, forcing wage caps on businesses and giving huge power to the unions if he gets into power, a leaked copy of Labour's draft manifesto reveals.The 43-page document, obtained by the Daily Telegraph, shows that Mr Corbyn plans to nationalise energy, rail and mail and will introduce a 20:1 pay cap for businesses.
It's not a manifesto; it's a suicide note.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 11, 2017 6:34 AM