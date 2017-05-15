LAUGHINGSTOCK:





Now that CNN is reporting that Trump will likely appoint Callista Gingrich the next ambassador to the Vatican, I have an excuse to serve you a delicious anecdote I've been hoarding for weeks.





About six weeks ago, the President was kibitzing about the Vatican ambassador role. Trump told our source he was reluctant to send Callista to the Vatican because he likes seeing her husband Newt defending him on TV. Our source told the President they were sure satellite hook-ups could be arranged for Newt at the Holy See.