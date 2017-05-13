LAUGHINGSTOCK:

The Trump "human body as non-rechargeable battery" theory was first detailed by Michael Kranish and Marc Fisher in their 2016 book, Trump Revealed:





After college, after Trump mostly gave up his personal athletic interests, he came to view time spent playing sports as time wasted. Trump believed the human body was like a battery, with a finite amount of energy, which exercise only depleted. So he didn't work out. When he learned that John O'Donnell, one of his top ca**no executives, was training for an Ironman triathlon, he admonished him, "You are going to die young because of this."





On the campaign trail, we learned that Trump didn't dedicate any extra time to breaking a sweat because he believes exercise is actually harmful, according to this 2015 New York Times profile:





Trump said he was not following any special diet or exercise regimen for the campaign. ''All my friends who work out all the time, they're going for knee replacements, hip replacements -- they're a disaster,'' he said. He exerts himself fully by standing in front of an audience for an hour, as he just did. ''That's exercise.'"





Let's pause to consider how remarkably backward this is.





There was a time when doctors would have concurred with Trump on this. That was the Victorian era.



