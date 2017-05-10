May 10, 2017
LAUGHINGSTOCK:
Lavrov Makes Joke About Comey Termination (David Rutz, May 10, 2017, Free Beacon)
After Tillerson welcomed Lavrov to Washington to continue their dialogue on the issues dividing Russia and the United States, NBC's Andrea Mitchell and other reporters yelled out questions about Comey's firing."Does the Comey firing cast a shadow over your talks?" Mitchell asked."Was he fired?" Lavrov asked in an innocent tone. "You're kidding! You're kidding!"
