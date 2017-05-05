LAUGHINGSTOCK:

"Priebus has made rookie mistake after rookie mistake, and he started by making the biggest one of all: not insisting he be the first among equals," Mr. Whipple said. "Fatal mistake. I'm not sure anybody could make that demand, but he didn't even really try."





"At some point, the president is either going to embrace failure or pick a grown-up, like a C.E.O. or maybe Mattis, as his chief," he added, referring to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.





The signature image of Mr. Trump's first 100 days in office, people close to the president said, is that of Mr. Priebus standing just inside the open door of the Oval Office, agitated and rolling his eyes, as Mr. Trump beckons another seemingly random gaggle of aides, friends, family, visitors, reporters -- even the White House decorator -- in for an unstructured chat or, worst of all, policy discussions.





Mr. Priebus, who has said he has self-diagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder, tried at first to restrict these interactions, often by keeping the president busy with ceremonial events like executive order signings and meetings with business leaders.





Over time, Mr. Trump bridled and demanded the unstructured time he had so valued as an executive at Trump Tower. Mr. Priebus, who initially outsourced the details of Oval Office scheduling and paper flow to a deputy, has now taken over those tasks himself. He has reduced the pace of public events and, like a Montessori teacher, modulates structured work time with the slack periods Mr. Trump craves.