KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

"The message of our people has been very clearly expressed. The Iranian people have chosen the path of engagement with the world, far from extremism," he said on state television.





Rouhani won 57 percent of the vote, scoring a convincing victory over hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi on 38.3%.





His first comment on the win came on Twitter, which is banned by government censors but followed widely by Iranians able to get around the curbs...