May 18, 2017
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
US sticking by Iran nuclear deal is good news for Rouhani (ERIC RANDOLPH May 18, 2017, AFP)
The US decision to stick by the nuclear deal with Iran, despite new sanctions on its missile program, provided welcome news for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday, a day before his bid for re-election.The administration of US President Donald Trump chose to continue waiving nuclear-related sanctions on Wednesday despite its criticism of the agreement.That was a relief to Rouhani, who made the 2015 nuclear deal the centrepiece of his efforts to end Iran's isolation and rebuild its economy with foreign investment.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 18, 2017 8:42 AM
« SHE FIGURED THERE WASN'T ENOUGH SOAP TO GET CLEAN AFTERWARDS: | Main | WITCH HUNTS ARE A FUNCTION OF WITCHES: »