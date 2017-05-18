KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

The US decision to stick by the nuclear deal with Iran, despite new sanctions on its missile program, provided welcome news for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday, a day before his bid for re-election.





The administration of US President Donald Trump chose to continue waiving nuclear-related sanctions on Wednesday despite its criticism of the agreement.





That was a relief to Rouhani, who made the 2015 nuclear deal the centrepiece of his efforts to end Iran's isolation and rebuild its economy with foreign investment.