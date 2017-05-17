KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

Musavi is a popular reformist who was put under house arrest for his role in the months-long Green Movement street demonstrations after the contested 2009 presidential election.





His endorsement of Rohani comes two days after two other top reformists -- opposition leader Mehdi Karrubi and reformist former President Mohammad Khatami -- endorsed Rohani.





Though they have been banned from political activity and have not been seen in public for years, the three reformists remain popular with crowds at Rohani campaign events, which have loudly chanted their names.





Over the weekend, an immense roar came from the crowd when their images appeared on the screen at a rally.