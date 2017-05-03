KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

On May 2, Khatami stated on his website that First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri "and the wise figures of the country believe the interests of the people and the country is in the continuance of [a Rouhani presidency]."





"Today, Mr. Rouhani not being elected would mean the increased likelihood of the return of [Iran's] isolation and sanctions," wrote the Reformist heavyweight.





Khatami, a widely popular figure in Iran who played a significant role in Rouhani's 2013 victory, continued, "All of us, along with Mr. Jahangiri, will support Mr. Rouhani." [...]





Meanwhile, in a May 2 interview with the semi-official Iranian Students' News Agency, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif strongly defended Rouhani's legacy.





"The reality is that this is a choice that will determine in which direction the country will move in the next four years," Zarif said, underscoring that it will take time to remedy the effects of economic sanctions levied on Iran during the eight-year presidency of hard-liner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, whom Rouhani defeated in 2013.





Referring to Iran's nuclear deal, the foreign minister added, "The time for the efforts related to the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] to bear fruit will gradually arrive. ... For the continuance of Iran's power, the policies of the past four years should be continued."





Referring to the expansion of Iran's economic relationships with other countries following the signing of the nuclear deal, Zarif said, "Today, foreign policy has come to help people's livelihoods. ... Protecting the JCPOA" should be the next government's top priority.