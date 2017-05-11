JUST GIVE UP, GUYS. HE CAN'T ANSWER:

Well it's an interesting question. I don't think it's ever been asked quite that way. But it really has to do with self-respect as a nation. It has to do with trade deals that have to be fair, and somewhat reciprocal, if not fully reciprocal. And I think that's a word that you're going to see a lot of, because we need reciprocality in terms of our trade deals. We have nations where...they'll get as much as 100% of a tax or a tariff for a certain product and for the same product we get nothing, OK? It's very unfair. And the very interesting thing about that is that, if I said I'm going to put a tax on of 10%, the free-traders, somewhat foolishly, they'll say "Oh, he's not a free-trader", which I am, I'm absolutely a free-trader. I'm for open trade, free trade, but I also want smart trade and fair trade. But they'll say, "He's not a free-trader," at 10%. But if I say we're putting a reciprocal tax on, it may be 62% or it may be 47%, I mean massive numbers, and nobody can complain about it. It's really sort of an amazing thing. [...]