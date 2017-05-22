JUST ANOTHER DEMOCRACY:

"Our nation's message in the election was clear. Iran's nation chose the path of interaction with the world, away from violence and extremism," the 68-year-old reformist said in a televised speech on Saturday. The election was seen by many as a verdict on Rouhani's policy of opening up Iran to the outside world. [...]





"I'm happy and a bit relieved after a month of stress," said 27-year-old Afshin as he joined a large crowd gathered in Vali Asr Square of central Tehran. "In the same way we campaigned for him, we will demand he keeps his promises." Many supporters were determined to ensure Rouhani now kept his vows to improve civil liberties and reform the economy.





Videos on social media showed huge crowds out on the streets across Iran.





Many wore purple ribbons in support of Rouhani as well as green of the the reformist movement crushed by security forces after a 2009 election, whose leaders have been under house arrest since 2011.





During campaigning, Rouhani had promised to seek their release if re-elected.





In his victory speech, Rouhani appeared to openly defy conservative judges by praising the spiritual leader of the reform camp, former president Mohammad Khatami. A court has banned quoting or naming Khatami on air.