May 25, 2017

JOE SCARBOROUGH IS RIGHT:

Spicer left out of Vatican visit (ANNIE KARNI 05/24/2017, Politico)

President Donald Trump's entourage at the Vatican on Wednesday included his wife, his daughter, and an array of staffers--but not White House press secretary Sean Spicer, a devout Catholic who told reporters earlier this year that he gave up alcohol for Lent. [...]

[Dan] Scavino was included, despite tweeting during the election last year, "amazing comments from the Pope -- considering Vatican City is 100% surrounded by massive walls" after Pope Francis criticized Trump's plan for a border wall.

Other members of the traveling Trump team who are not practicing Catholics said they gave up their spots to accommodate Catholic White House aides. But Spicer - a regular churchgoer who was mocked last year for appearing on CNN with ashes on his forehead in honor of Ash Wednesday - was notably absent.

Posted by at May 25, 2017 6:30 AM

  

« BLABBERMOUTH: | Main | THE TIES THAT BIND: »