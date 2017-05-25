May 25, 2017
JOE SCARBOROUGH IS RIGHT:
Spicer left out of Vatican visit (ANNIE KARNI 05/24/2017, Politico)
President Donald Trump's entourage at the Vatican on Wednesday included his wife, his daughter, and an array of staffers--but not White House press secretary Sean Spicer, a devout Catholic who told reporters earlier this year that he gave up alcohol for Lent. [...][Dan] Scavino was included, despite tweeting during the election last year, "amazing comments from the Pope -- considering Vatican City is 100% surrounded by massive walls" after Pope Francis criticized Trump's plan for a border wall.Other members of the traveling Trump team who are not practicing Catholics said they gave up their spots to accommodate Catholic White House aides. But Spicer - a regular churchgoer who was mocked last year for appearing on CNN with ashes on his forehead in honor of Ash Wednesday - was notably absent.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 25, 2017 6:30 AM