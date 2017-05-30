JOBS WHITE PEOPLE WON'T DO:

Consumer tastes for fresh strawberries and leaf lettuce -- two of the state's most stubbornly labor-intensive crops -- have driven the boom along a coastal corridor from the Salinas Valley in Monterey County through the Oxnard Plain in Ventura County, according to the Times analysis. In the Santa Maria Valley alone, the number of agricultural guest workers catapulted from six sheepherders in 2012 to more than 2,000 laborers last year.





If growers have their way, they will get even more under the visa program known as H-2A and face fewer barriers, delays and regulations.





To do so, they will have to ask President Trump to put an asterisk on his "America first" economic agenda, which promises to crack down on immigration as a way of opening up jobs for Americans.





"I think he has the same philosophy that we've had for years, and that is: If you let them in the front door, they won't have to sneak around and go through the back door," said Tom Nassif, president and chief executive of the Western Growers Assn. and a member of Trump's agricultural advisory committee.