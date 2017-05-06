IT'S NOT TERRORISM WHEN WE DO IT:

Last week, Israeli Channel 10 reported that Honenu, an Israeli legal aid group, has been paying thousands of dollars to Jewish killers, including Yosef Ben David, who was convicted of burning alive Palestinian teen Muhammad Abu Khdeir.





The Central Fund of Israel, a U.S. tax-exempt organization that funds 300 different charities around Israel, supports Honenu. Following the Channel 10 report, U.S. rabbinic human rights group T'ruah asked the Internal Revenue Service to investigate the Central Fund of Israel.





"As Americans, we should not allow donations subsidized by our tax dollars to support convicted terrorists," said Jill Jacobs, the executive director of T'ruah. "As Jews, we must reject any attempt to justify terrorist violence carried out in our name or in the name of the state of Israel."