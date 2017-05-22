IT'S NOT LIKE ANYONE SERIOUSLY DOUBTS ANY OF THE REPORTS:





[W]hen Trump arrived in Jerusalem Monday, no one in the U.S. or Israeli government had publicly confirmed that he had spilled Israel's beans. Best to retain official ambiguity, the two governments ostensibly reasoned, even if extensive reporting made Trump's unauthorized disclosure difficult to deny.





But then some Israeli journalists shouted questions about the matter at the end of a Trump-Netanyahu photo-op -- and the president decided to defend himself by accidentally, implicitly confirming that he'd let Russia in on the Jewish state's secrets.