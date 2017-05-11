May 11, 2017
IT'S NOT COLLUSION IF IT'S PUBLIC:
Trump adviser had five calls with Russian envoy on day of sanctions: sources (Jonathan Landay and Arshad Mohammed, 1/23/17, Reuters)
Michael Flynn, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for national security adviser, held five phone calls with Russia's ambassador to Washington on the day the United States retaliated for Moscow's interference in the U.S. presidential election, three sources familiar with the matter said.The calls occurred between the time the Russian embassy was told about U.S. sanctions and the announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that he had decided against reprisals, said the sources. They spoke on condition of anonymity, citing internal U.S. government deliberations about the issue.
There's nothing more hilarious in this whole kerfuffle than the argument that Donald did nothing wrong because there are no secret deals. Donald publicly promised to lift sanctions on and form an alliance with Putin while Putin hacked his opponents. It's not as if there can be worse hidden.
