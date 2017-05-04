IT'S ALL IN YOUR HEAD:

Compared to participants who didn't receive any treatment, those who got placebos they believed were real treatments reported more improvements in their ability to fall asleep, total amount of rest and sleep quality, the analysis found.





"The comparison with no treatment means that we can be sure that the improvement we observed was due to a genuine placebo effect, rather than being an artifact of simply taking part in a trial," Colagiuri said by email. "The study provides new evidence that genuine placebo effects exist for insomnia treatments."