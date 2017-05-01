May 1, 2017
IT'S ALL IN YOUR HEAD:
This Milk Company Is Willing To Bet You're Not Actually Lactose Intolerant (BEN PAYNTER, 05.01.17, Co.exist)
[W]hy not sell real milk to those supposedly lactose intolerant people instead? That's the promise of a2 Milk Company, an Australia-based venture, which formally entered the U.S. market in 2015 after success in Australia and China. The company's basic argument is that while milk may cause digestive issues, most Americans who believe they are lactose intolerant actually aren't.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 1, 2017 7:07 AM