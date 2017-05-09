May 9, 2017
IT WOULD BE MORE SHOCKING IF HE WERE LIVING AS A GUY:
Richard Simmons sues over tabloids' sex change stories (DEBRA CASSENS WEISS, 5/09/17, ABA Journal)
Richard Simmons says he supports transgender rights, but he is entitled to truthful reporting on his personal life.The fitness guru on Monday sued the National Enquirer and Radar Online for reporting that he had undergone "shocking sex surgery" and was "now living as a gal named Fiona," report the Hollywood Reporter, the New York Times and the Washington Post.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 9, 2017 4:26 PM