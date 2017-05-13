May 13, 2017
IT IS THEIR PARTY:
How the unions wrote Corbyn's manifesto (Ben Riley-Smith, 13 MAY 2017, The Telegraph)
Labour's draft manifesto includes more than 100 policies demanded by trade unions that are bankrolling its election campaign, The Telegraph can reveal.A secret list of policies requested by unions obtained by this newspaper reveals huge areas of overlap with party's plan for government.Whole chunks of Labour's leaked manifesto appear to have been almost copied and pasted from proposals put forward by unions.
The question is why anyone else should vote for them.
