May 16, 2017
IT GETS BETTER:
Israel Said to Be Source of Secret Intelligence Trump Gave to Russians (ADAM GOLDMAN, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, MATT APUZZO and ERIC SCHMITT, MAY 16, 2017, NY Times)
The classified intelligence that President Trump disclosed in a meeting last week with Russian officials at the White House was provided by Israel, according to a current and a former American official familiar with how the United States obtained the information. The revelation adds a potential diplomatic complication to the episode.Israel is one of the United States' most important allies and a major intelligence collector in the Middle East. The revelation that Mr. Trump boasted about some of Israel's most sensitive information to the Russians could damage the relationship between the two countries. It also raises the possibility that the information could be passed to Iran, Russia's close ally and Israel's main threat in the Middle East.
After all, those Trump voters wanted him to help Russia and Iran at the expense of Israel, no?
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 16, 2017 3:24 PM