May 3, 2017
IT CAN REALLY ONLY BE MICHELLE:
Dems Need a Celebrity Apprentice (Josh Kraushaar, May 2, 2017, National Journal)
Thanks to President Trump's unpopularity, Democratic energy is sky-high and the party's path to a political comeback looks clear. But at a time when celebrity has become an essential asset in politics, the party's most electable crop of future leaders is virtually anonymous. Prospective Democratic candidates like Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Cory Booker of New Jersey, as well as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, barely register in polls. With buzz now the coin of the realm, not being able to generate nonstop news coverage has become a serious liability. During a recent panel about the Democratic Party's future, a top Democratic strategist only half-jokingly commented that she'd work to draft actress Kerry Washington into the presidential race. This is the impact of Trump's 2016 campaign on our body politic.Indeed, the Democratic Party's most recognizable candidates are either past their primes, out of the political mainstream, or both. Upcoming visits to early-voting states by Warren, Sanders, and Biden are the equivalent of a baseball team relying on a bunch of aging veterans whose best days are long behind them. "Bernie Sanders is now the leader of the Democratic Party," lamented one party official, attributing Sanders's standing to his superior name identification and deep connection to his socialist-minded supporters.If the party was run like a business, it would be looking to market prospective candidates to its core consumers--a young and diverse constituency that has grown increasingly disillusioned with politics. The Democrats' leading candidates, however, are a demographic mismatch: Biden will be 77 years old in 2020, and the memory of his service to President Obama will have faded. Sanders will be pushing 80 by the next presidential campaign, and he sounds more interested in changing the direction of the party than becoming president. Warren is the youngest of the bunch, but if elected, would be the oldest president in American history. All would be running on a platform of economic progressivism at a time when the energy on the Left is fueled by identity politics.
