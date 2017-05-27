IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT:

Baby Boomers are retiring and U.S. birth rates are falling. With fewer native born workers coming into the job market, the country is becoming more reliant on immigrants than ever before to keep its labor force growing, according to the Pew Research Center.





Today, immigrants make up about 17% of the U.S. labor force -- and nearly one-quarter of those immigrants are undocumented.





Without the current rate of both legal and undocumented immigration, Pew found that the total U.S. workforce would shrink dramatically over the next 20 years.