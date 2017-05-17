May 17, 2017

IN FAIRNESS, HE'S UNLIKABLE:

'No One in the White House Likes Or Respects Trump' (Daniel Halper, May 16, 2017, Free Beacon)

"No one in the White House likes or respects Trump."

Those are the words of a source with very close ties to a number of officials in the White House explaining the views of key personnel advising the president.

It's also the most helpful explanation of the dysfunction currently facing President Trump. [...]

Take Kellyanne Conway, Trump's final campaign manager. The co-host of Morning Joe said yesterday that, after defending her boss on live TV, Conway told Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough and company, "Blech. I need to take a shower." Conway, the hosts said, explained she was only doing the job for the money. She is now White House counselor--and works in an office once occupied by Valerie Jarrett.

