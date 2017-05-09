IF THEY TIE-DYE THEIR SHEETS ARE THEY NOT THE KLAN?:

A federal appeals court appeared ready Monday to deliver another legal setback to the administration's revised travel ban based on whether it should use President Donald Trump's own comments against him.





Trump's statements on the campaign trail and as president were front and center as the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit heard more than two hours of arguments about whether the government should be able to implement key parts of an executive order that advocacy groups say unconstitutionally targets Muslims.





The case appears to come down to whether comments from Trump -- such as calling it a "Muslim ban" and saying "we all know what that means" when signing the first version of the executive order -- can be used to determine the purpose behind the ban.





"That's the most important issue in the whole case," Judge Robert B. King said during arguments.





It appeared Monday that a majority of the 4th Circuit seemed ready to consider those statements as part of the case, likely leading to a ruling that would uphold a lower court order that has temporarily blocked the order's implementation.



