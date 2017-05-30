IF THERE IS NO SMOOTH SWATH CAN THERE BE A ROUGH PATCH?:

[N]early a year after Sanders' presidential run fell short, one thing is missing in the afterglow -- a reliable string of victories at the ballot box.





The losses are piling up. Earlier this month, Democrat Heath Mello, whom Sanders campaigned with, failed to unseat a Republican in Omaha's race for mayor. Kimberly Ellis, the candidate endorsed by Our Revolution, the successor group to Sanders' presidential campaign, lost a fiercely contested race for California Democratic Party chair. And on Thursday night, Republican Greg Gianforte bested Rob Quist, another Democrat for whom Sanders campaigned, in a nationally watched House race in Montana.





Speaking at a victory party, Gianforte called the election proof "Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi can't call the shots here in Montana."





Following Quist's loss, progressive Democrats took solace in their candidate's unexpectedly close showing, with Quist heralding the "energy" of party activists in his state. On the West Coast, Ellis' supporters clung to the promise of increased representation at the party's lower rungs.





But that's not the same as actual control of the levers of power, and the optimism belied the difficulty Sanders' supporters have had turning their enthusiasm into electoral success.



