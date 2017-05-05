I THINK HE MEANS ANOTHER WHITE FLAG:

A poll released Thursday suggests that registered voters in Arizona largely reject President Donald Trump's plan to construct a large wall along the border separating the United States and Mexico.





According to the poll, 62 percent of Arizona's voters do not believe a border wall is necessary. Only 37 percent say a wall is needed. [...]





"The numbers were frankly shocking," OH Predictive Insights chief pollster Mike Noble said in a statement sent to The Daily Caller. "When you have one-third of Republicans, 70 percent of independents and almost all Democrats thinking a wall is not necessary, that should raise a red flag."