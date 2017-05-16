May 16, 2017

I AM NOT SPARTACUS:

No one at the White House was willing to put their name on the denial of the Comey memo (tHE wEEK, 5/16/17)

 In a statement, the White House denied the description of the conversation between Trump and Comey as relayed in Comey's memo via the Times report -- but no one in the administration was willing to put their name on the statement. The entire denial was issued anonymously:



