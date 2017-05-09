May 9, 2017
HOPEFULLY THEY'RE AT LEAST USING HILLARY'S SERVER:
8 out of 14 Trump administration officials clicked a link in a fake phishing email sent to them by Gizmodo (The Week, 5/09/17)
When sent a fake phishing email by the technology website Gizmodo, more than half of 14 targeted Trump administration officials fell for clicking on the potentially dangerous link.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 9, 2017 4:15 PM
« NO ONE DOESN'T HAVE A JOB WHO'S WILLING TO WORK: | Main | THE KEY TO HEALTH REFORM IS REDUCING CONSUMPTION: »