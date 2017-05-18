May 18, 2017
HIS MAN FLYNN:
Flynn blocked military move Turkey opposed - report (AP, May 18, 2017)
Days before US President Donald Trump took office, incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn blocked a military plan against the Islamic State group that was opposed by Turkey, a country he had been paid more than $500,000 to advocate for, the McClatchy news service reported.According to the report, Flynn declined a request from the Obama administration to approve an operation in the IS stronghold of Raqqa, effectively delaying the military operation.
Trump team knew Flynn was being investigated, report says (Melanie Eversley, 5/17/17, USA TODAY)
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was under investigation for secretly working as a paid lobbyist for Turkey during the White House campaign and the Trump team knew, two sources tell The New York Times.
Trump asked FBI's Comey to drop Flynn inquiry - reports (BBC,17 May 2017)
President Donald Trump asked FBI chief James Comey to drop an inquiry into links between his ex-national security adviser and Russia, US media report."I hope you can let this go," Mr Trump reportedly told Mr Comey after a White House meeting in February, according to a memo written by the ex-FBI director.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 18, 2017 6:03 AM