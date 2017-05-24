May 24, 2017
HE'S GONNA NEED MORE ROOFIES:
For 2nd time, Melania appears to avoid Trump's hand (AP AND TIMES OF ISRAEL, May 24, 2017)
The way she carries the arm nearest Donald she looks like John McCain, perhaps for similar reasons.Trump waves to the crowd and is seen reaching for his wife's left hand as they disembark, but she quickly raises it to her head to brush her hair aside.Trump, hand outstreched, appeared to wait a beat before then putting his hand on her waist or backside in an attempt to guide her down the steps.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 24, 2017 6:04 AM